Area realtors moves and news: Jessica Flores joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Jessica Flores has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Flores grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Central High School. She received her associate degree in psychology from Tulsa Community College, and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Nazarene University.

Previously, Flores worked as a teacher assistant in Tulsa Public Schools. She was also a top producer at a direct sales company, and was recognized with a feature in Success from Home magazine.

She brings marketing tools, public speaking skills, negotiation experience and public relations expertise to her real estate clients today.

As a full-service agent, Flores is familiar with residential listings in Bixby, Jenks, Glenpool and Tulsa, where she has lived for 22 years.

In her leisure time, Flores is active in “CEO Latinas,” a networking group for Latina entrepreneur women that she created and founded.