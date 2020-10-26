Area Realtors moves and news: Jenni Holder joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Jenni Holder joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Jenni Holder has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Holder has lived in Tulsa most of her life and currently lives in midtown. After graduating from Union High School, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal education from Langston University and her Master of Education degree in administration from the Grand Canyon University.

She holds a certification in special education, certification in autism and certification in secondary administration. She also completed her study of esthetics at Clary Sage Beauty College.

Before making entering the real estate field, Holder taught multiple subjects across every grade level for nine years, including special education and students with autism, and she held the position of assistant principal. She also worked as a small business owner for five years.

A full-service agent, Holder is familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa metro area.

