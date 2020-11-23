 Skip to main content
Area Realtors moves and news: Jaudon Mitchell joins Chinowth & Cohen's Owasso office

Jaudon Mitchell has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Mitchell was born and grew up in Louisiana, where she graduated from Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School in Winnsboro, Louisiana.

She first became a licensed Realtor in 2018, while living in Kansas.

A full-time, full-service agent, Mitchell is familiar with residential, land and commercial listings in Tulsa and the surrounding communities of Owasso, Collinsville, Claremore and Oologah, where she lives.

In her leisure time, Mitchell enjoys sewing and lake activities with her family. She is involved in her church as a Sunday school teacher, musician and singer.

This column is prepared by Tulsa World Media Company’s Advertising Department. You may send an announcement (up to 150 words) to stefanie.forney@tulsaworld.com.

