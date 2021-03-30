Area realtors moves and news: Dannette Staples joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Dannette Staples has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Staples grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, and graduated from Delta State University with her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Staples has enjoyed a successful 20-year career as a critical care nurse, with four years serving in nursing management. Her compassion, flexibility and empathy transfer to her real estate business today.

As a full-service agent, Staples is familiar with residential and investment property listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Jenks, Mannford and Sand Springs. She is a member of Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors and the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

When not selling real estate, Staples enjoys traveling, landscaping, gathering with family, spending time with friends and taking part in lake activities.