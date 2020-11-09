Area Realtors moves and news: Book, Mascoll join McGraw's Owasso office

Zoe Book

Zoe Book has joined McGraw Realtors’ Owasso office.

Born and raised in Claremore, Book graduated from Claremore High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in international business with a minor in marketing from Oklahoma State University. She has been a teacher with Tulsa Public Schools for several years and joined McGraw in October 2020.

Book loves spending her free time with her family and as a foster parent with Circle of Care. She is also an animal lover and supports animal adoption events in the local area.

When asked why she transition to the Owasso realtor, Book said, “I chose McGraw because of the family atmosphere and the great support the company offers.”

Peta-Gaye Mascoll

Peta-Gaye Mascoll has joined McGraw Realtors’ Owasso office.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Mascoll graduated from the University of Technology, Jamaica, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in administrative management and minor in marketing.