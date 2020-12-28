Area realtors moves and news: Angel Cebic joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Angel Cebic has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors Owasso office.

Cebic was born and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. She attended University of Nevada Las Vegas, where she received an associate degree in hospitality management and an associate degree in small business entrepreneurship.

Before deciding to enter the real estate field in 2016, Cebic worked as a bartender/manager of a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. This career taught her skills in customer service, communication and multitasking, which transfer to her real estate business.

A full-time, full-service agent, Cebic is licensed in four states and has her broker’s license in Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada. She also is a Virginia-certified associate broker. She is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Owasso, where she lives.

Cebic is a member of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club. She spends her free time with her three boys.

