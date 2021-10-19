Area realtor moves news: Shaun Stoller joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Shaun Stoller to its Owasso office.

Stoller grew up in Luray, Kansas, where he graduated from Lucas-Luray High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University.

Stoller currently lives in Owasso, and is familiar with residential listings in his hometown as well as Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Claremore.

Before entering the real estate field, Stoller worked in the concrete industry for 24 years in numerous positions including sales, program development and management. For the last 16 years, he has worked for Pavestone as vice president of sales along with Walmart as national account manager.

His previous experience helped him develop a strong work ethic and negotiation skills as well as excellent customer service — all of which he brings to his real estate clients today.

Stoller is the current president of the Owasso Rams Golf Booster Club. In his free time, he and his wife enjoy traveling and spending time with their children.