Area realtor moves and news: Stacy Adame joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Stacy Adame has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

A native of Tulsa, Adame grew up on Air Force bases until she was 16, when she settled in Glenpool.

She received her associate degree from Tulsa Community College, her bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education, and her two master’s degrees in school administration from Northeastern State University and in counseling from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Adame finds joy in helping others, as her previous careers show. She has worked as a medical secretary and paraprofessional, a special education teacher and Special Olympics coach at Jenks Freshman Academy and an intervention specialist at a Sand Springs elementary school, and currently serves as a guidance counselor at Jenks High School.

These experiences taught Adame communication and problem-solving skills, which she brings to her buyers and sellers today.

A full-service agent, Adame is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.