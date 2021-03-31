Area realtor moves and news: Michelle Schwartz joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Michelle Schwartz has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Owasso office.

Schwartz was born and grew up in Tulsa, and graduated from Union High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in the science of nursing from the University of Tulsa.

Schwartz has enjoyed a 23-year career as a registered nurse in critical care. She is currently a nursing supervisor for a large Tulsa hospital. As a nurse, she has developed skills as an advocator and problem solver, and loves helping with care and compassion.

As a full-service agent, Schwartz is familiar with land and residential listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding suburbs including Collinsville, where she currently lives. She is a member of the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors and 100 Great Nurses of Oklahoma.

Schwartz enjoys spending her leisure time with her family and watching her daughter play soccer. She also loves traveling to new places.