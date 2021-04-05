Area realtor moves and news: Lindsay Brown joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Lindsay Brown has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Brown grew up in Collinsville, where she graduated from high school.

As a full-time, full-service agent, Brown is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa, Chelsea, Claremore, Collinsville, Foyil, Nowata, Owasso, Ramona, Skiatook, Talala and Oologah, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Brown was a stay-at-home mother, raising her four children.

“As a stay-at-home mom, I mastered the skills of multitasking and time management,” Brown said. “Having children has made me adaptable and able to work under pressure.”

When not selling real estate, Brown enjoys spending time with her family and in the outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking and tracking with their bloodhound. As an avid gardener, she grows her own vegetables and fruit. She also raises chickens with the help of her husband and four kids.