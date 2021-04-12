Area realtor moves and news: Laura Stark joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Laura Stark has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Owasso office.

Stark grew up in Tulsa, and graduated from Union High School before obtaining her Certificate in Business Technology from Tulsa Technology Center.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Stark worked for 10 years as an HR assistant/admin and nine years for the WIC Program for the Tulsa Health Department, and has owned and operated her own cleaning business, At Your Service CMS since 2009.

Stark brings her buyers and sellers excellent customer service and communication skills. As a full-service agent for nearly two years, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Muskogee, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Wagner and Broken Arrow, where she lives.

Stark is a member of the Tulsa Packer Backers and Big Life Mentoring. In her leisure time, she enjoys spending time with her family RV camping, playing disc golf and volleyball, hiking and biking.