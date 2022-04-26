 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area realtor moves and news: Keri Chasteen joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Keri Chasteen

Chasteen

 Courtesy, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors

Keri Chasteen has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Chasteen was born in Tulsa and graduated from Daniel Webster High School before earning her diploma in interior design from Clary Sage College.

A full-service agent, Chasteen is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Collinsville, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Chasteen worked in various positions including as a patient service representative, photographer, daycare worker and stay-at-home mom, to name a few. These experiences helped her develop customer service and multitasking skills, which she brings to her clients today.

Her interior design training gave her the experience to help her sellers stage their homes for sale, as well as provide her buyers with advice on their new homes.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

