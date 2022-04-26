Area realtor moves and news: Keri Chasteen joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Keri Chasteen has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Chasteen was born in Tulsa and graduated from Daniel Webster High School before earning her diploma in interior design from Clary Sage College.

A full-service agent, Chasteen is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Collinsville, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Chasteen worked in various positions including as a patient service representative, photographer, daycare worker and stay-at-home mom, to name a few. These experiences helped her develop customer service and multitasking skills, which she brings to her clients today.

Her interior design training gave her the experience to help her sellers stage their homes for sale, as well as provide her buyers with advice on their new homes.

