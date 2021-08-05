 Skip to main content
Area realtor moves and news: Katie Smith joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office
Area realtor moves and news: Katie Smith joins Chinowth & Cohen's Owasso office

katie smith
Courtesy of Chinowth & Cohen

Katie Smith has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Smith was born in Portland, Oregon, and grew up in the Pacific Northwest before relocating to Oklahoma. After graduating from Owasso High School, she received her associate degree in biology from Tulsa Community College, and will complete her bachelor’s degree in business administration/health care management from Northeastern State University in spring 2022.

Smith worked for 13 years in the health care, and is currently the Oklahoma capital supply chain coordinator for a national health care system. This career taught her leadership, contract coordination, customer service, communication and project management skills, which she brings to her real estate business today.

A full-service agent since 2013, Smith is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities including Owasso, where she currently lives.

When not selling real estate, Smith spends her time with her family, and enjoys gardening and cooking.

