Area realtor moves and news: Josiah Spencer joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Josiah Spencer has joined the Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Spencer grew up in and graduated high school from Broken Arrow. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa, where he currently lives, as well as the surrounding communities of Bixby, Broken Arrow and Jenks.

Previously, Spencer worked for over 15 years in various fields including restaurant and food service, bartending and sales. These experiences taught him the valuable skills of customer service, communication and organization — all of which he brings to his real estate clients today.

Spencer and his wife enjoy staying active in local events. Both acted as volunteer captains for the 2021 Tulsa Ironman Triathlon. He is currently acting in the made-in-Oklahoma movies “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Reagan.” A musician for over two decades, Spencer has also played in numerous local bands.