Area realtor moves and news: Heaven Taylor joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Heaven Taylor has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Taylor was born in McAlester and graduated high school there.

A full-time, full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in all areas of Owasso along with Tulsa, Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks, McAlester and Sand Springs.

Before joining the real estate field, Taylor worked for a family contracting company, a position that sparked her interest in real estate.

She was instrumental in remodeling cabins near Tahlequah, as well as overseeing the day-to-day operations of the campground.

“I enjoy working with and providing services to people,” Taylor said.