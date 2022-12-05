 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area realtor moves and news: Angie Powell joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Angie Powell

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Angie Powell to its Owasso office.

Powell was born in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Skiatook and Collinsville, where she currently lives.

Powell has worked in the workers’ compensation field for 16 years, where she started out as a claims adjuster before moving into a supervisory position.

“She brings her real estate clients excellent customer service and communication skills as well as her experience in multi-tasking and leadership,” a Chinowth & Cohen spokesperson said.

“She is passionate about achieving her clients’ goals and committed to ensuring their real estate experience goes above and beyond their expectations.”

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

