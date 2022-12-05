Area realtor moves and news: Angie Powell joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Angie Powell to its Owasso office.

Powell was born in Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Skiatook and Collinsville, where she currently lives.

Powell has worked in the workers’ compensation field for 16 years, where she started out as a claims adjuster before moving into a supervisory position.

“She brings her real estate clients excellent customer service and communication skills as well as her experience in multi-tasking and leadership,” a Chinowth & Cohen spokesperson said.

“She is passionate about achieving her clients’ goals and committed to ensuring their real estate experience goes above and beyond their expectations.”