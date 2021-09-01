Area kids reel in 430 catches at Stone Canyon’s 8th annual Children’s Fishing Tournament

Stone Canyon is home to a picturesque lake, where local kids convene at the end of every summer to participate in the neighborhood’s annual Children’s Fishing Tournament.

Now in its eighth year, Stone Canyon hosted dozens of entrants divided into two age categories on Saturday, Aug. 28, to support Neighbors in Need.

“This event benefits kids because they are spending quality time outdoors with parents, grandparents … enjoying one of America’s favorite sports,” said Linda Colt, a NIN volunteer.

Children of all ages caught around 430 fish during the event, ranging in sizes from the largest at about 5 pounds to the smallest weighing in at .01 pounds.

In the 3-8 age group, Austin Pruitt took home the most fish at 16, while Owen Poirer nabbed the largest at 4.8 pounds. For the 9-14 age group, Nathaniel Rumple grabbed the most fish at 30, and Kailyn Breeding hooked the largest at 4.6 pounds.

In all, Davis Buntin topped the 3-8 group, catching seven fish at 6.2 pounds, and Gunner Bagley topped the 9-14 group, catching 26 fish at 5 pounds.

The proceeds raised over the weekend will go to help NIN keep its shelves stocked with food and other items for families in need.