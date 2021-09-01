 Skip to main content
Area kids reel in 430 catches at Stone Canyon’s 8th annual Children’s Fishing Tournament
Area kids reel in 430 catches at Stone Canyon’s 8th annual Children’s Fishing Tournament

Fishing tournament

Stone Canyon held its annual Children’s Fishing Tournament on Saturday morning.

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

Stone Canyon is home to a picturesque lake, where local kids convene at the end of every summer to participate in the neighborhood’s annual Children’s Fishing Tournament.

Now in its eighth year, Stone Canyon hosted dozens of entrants divided into two age categories on Saturday, Aug. 28, to support Neighbors in Need.

“This event benefits kids because they are spending quality time outdoors with parents, grandparents … enjoying one of America’s favorite sports,” said Linda Colt, a NIN volunteer.

Children of all ages caught around 430 fish during the event, ranging in sizes from the largest at about 5 pounds to the smallest weighing in at .01 pounds.

In the 3-8 age group, Austin Pruitt took home the most fish at 16, while Owen Poirer nabbed the largest at 4.8 pounds. For the 9-14 age group, Nathaniel Rumple grabbed the most fish at 30, and Kailyn Breeding hooked the largest at 4.6 pounds.

In all, Davis Buntin topped the 3-8 group, catching seven fish at 6.2 pounds, and Gunner Bagley topped the 9-14 group, catching 26 fish at 5 pounds.

The proceeds raised over the weekend will go to help NIN keep its shelves stocked with food and other items for families in need.

“Since COVID, our pantry has been needed more than ever in our surrounding area we serve,” Colt said. “Kids involved knowing the money goes to a charity is a good lesson as well.”

Several anglers, volunteers and partners made this year’s fishing tournament a success, including Jamie and Shirley Moore, who have helped with the tournament for many years by bringing their weigh-in scales, rods and reels for the kids.

Ages 3-8

Overall

1. Davis Buntin, 7, 6.2 lbs.

2. Owen Poirer, 2, 5 lbs.

3. Leo Mason, 15, 3.2 lbs.

4. Austin Pruitt, 15, 2.5 lbs.

5. Maddie Martin, 11, 2.2 lbs.

Most

1. Austin Pruitt, 16

2. Jude Schooley, 14

3. Maddie Martin, 11

Biggest

1. Owen Poirer, 2, 4.8 lbs.

2. Davis Bunton, 7, 4.2 lbs.

3. Leo Mason, 16, 0.43 lbs.

Smallest

1. Beau Breeding, 4, .001 lbs.

2. Kruz Gonzales, 10, .001 lbs.

3. Kane Sanders, 5, .002 lbs.

Ages 9-14

Overall

1. Gunner Bagley, 26, 5 lbs.

2. Kailyn Breeding, 3, 4.9 lbs.

3. Nathaniel Rumple, 30, 4.8 lbs.

4. Caleb Hall, 2, 2.7 lbs.

5. Kai Buntin, 3, 1.9 lbs.

Most

1. Nathaniel Rumple, 30

2. Gunner Bagley, 26

3. Stevie Powerll, 11

Biggest

1. Kailyn Breeding, 3, 4.6 lbs.

2. Caleb Hall, 2, 2.5 lbs.

3. Nathan Shaughnessy, 2, 1.3 lbs.

Smallest

1. Caden Nelson, 9, .001 lbs.

2. Sydney Loden, 6, .002 lbs.

3. Kailyn Ford, 1, .01 lbs.

