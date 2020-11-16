Area bikers gather for Owasso’s 2020 Toy Run: ‘We want to make sure children get a good Christmas’

The loud sound of revving engines echoed down 76th Street over the weekend.

Dozens of local bikers gathered outside Owasso Public Schools’ transportation building on Sunday to participate in the annual 2020 Owasso Toy Run.

The event, held every November, was hosted by several area motorcycle clubs, including the OK Riders, MC Owasso Chapter, Priesthood Trails End MM, Rooster Pen RC and others to give back to kids in need.

“We want to make sure children get a good Christmas,” said “Bandido Doc” of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, who served as a coordinator of the drive. “We’re out here doing what we do, and that’s to help people.”

This year, the bikers brought various toys with them and took to the streets of Owasso to promote the event. After traveling a few miles across town, they ended their run at Emersumnice Brewery in Owasso’s Redbud District to celebrate.

Donnie Eldridge, Emersumnice owner, has been collecting toys at his pub throughout the last several weeks, and wanted to give the riders an endpoint for their trek and a place to distribute the toys.