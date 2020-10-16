Apple Barrel hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony in Owasso: ‘It’s a good city to be a part of’

Owasso is now home to a new family-owned restaurant.

Apple Barrel Café, located at 8283 N. Owasso Expy, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 15, to celebrate its debut in the community.

The local eatery, serving fresh, home-style food, is owned by Simon Khatib, an entrepreneur and restaurateur who has had a longtime vision to bring his culinary concept to Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.

“I’ve been looking to come to Owasso for a long, long time. I think Owasso is growing, and it’s a good city to be a part of,” Khatib said. “It means a lot because we want to be involved in the community here.”

Khatib opened the first Apple Barrel 17 years ago in Bixby. He has since franchised to three other locations — one in Broken Arrow and two in Tulsa — with Owasso serving as his fifth site.

He officially opened the Owasso location in February, but closed temporarily and postponed his ribbon cutting until this month.

Apple Barrel features a wide menu offering a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including fresh garden soups and salads, steak and seafood, pasta selections, healthy wraps, omelets and pancakes and more.