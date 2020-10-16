Apple Barrel hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony in Owasso: ‘It’s a good city to be a part of’

Owasso is now home to a new family-owned restaurant.
Apple Barrel Café, located at 8283 N. Owasso Expy, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 15, to celebrate its debut in the community.
The local eatery, serving fresh, home-style food, is owned by Simon Khatib, an entrepreneur and restaurateur who has had a longtime vision to bring his culinary concept to Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.
“I’ve been looking to come to Owasso for a long, long time. I think Owasso is growing, and it’s a good city to be a part of,” Khatib said. “It means a lot because we want to be involved in the community here.”
Khatib opened the first Apple Barrel 17 years ago in Bixby. He has since franchised to three other locations — one in Broken Arrow and two in Tulsa — with Owasso serving as his fifth site.
He officially opened the Owasso location in February, but closed temporarily and postponed his ribbon cutting until this month.
Apple Barrel features a wide menu offering a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including fresh garden soups and salads, steak and seafood, pasta selections, healthy wraps, omelets and pancakes and more.
The restaurant’s customer favorites include the Ultimate Chef salad, Chicken Fried Chicken, Liver and Onions, 4-way Chili, Spicy Chorizo and Grand Waffle Platter, to name a few.
The Owasso Chamber on its Facebook page recognized Apple Barrel’s debut in the community.
“A hearty Congratulations and thank you to Apple Barrel Cafe for their Ribbon Cutting and hosting our Ambassador's lunch!” the post said. “You were very welcoming, and the food was delicious! We wish you all great and continued success in the many years to come!”
More information can be found at applebarrelcafe.com.
