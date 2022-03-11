Appellate court rejects Owasso man's challenge of sex abuse conviction, sentence

A state appellate court upheld the conviction and sentence on Thursday of an Owasso man a jury had found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals found no wrongdoing by the judge who handled Thomas Joseph Riddle’s case and reaffirmed its decision regarding the constitutionality of the statute under which he was convicted.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Riddle, 40, in February 2020 of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age.

Riddle was arrested after a then 9-year-old girl told authorities in April 2019 that Riddle had sexually abused her multiple times in 2018 at an Owasso residence.

At his sentencing, District Judge Tracy Priddy suspended 10 years of Riddle’s jury-recommended 25-year prison term and fined him $500.

Riddle claimed that he was denied the right to a fair trial in part when Priddy excluded certain cross-examination.

But the appellate court ruled that no limit was unjustly imposed.

“We find the limitations imposed here were reasonable given the minimal relevance of the testimony, the likelihood of confusion of the issues, and the danger of unfair prejudice,” the court wrote in its opinion.

The court also rejected the assertion by Riddle that the child sexual abuse statute is unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.

The court, in dismissing that claim, pointed to a 2019 ruling it made regarding the constitutionality of the statute.

