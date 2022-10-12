Andy’s Frozen Custard set to open Owasso store Oct. 26

Andy’s Frozen Custard will soon debut in Owasso.

The national frozen custard and treat shop plans to open its first Owasso location at 11502 E. 96th St. N. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“After serving Andy’s to Tulsa residents for 10 years, we are thrilled to expand into Owasso and connect with residents as we become their treat of choice,” Tulsa District Manager Ashleigh Markland said in a news release.

Andy’s Owasso site will serve as the first among several outlets going up across a new 35-acre mixed-use planned unit development, Smith Farm Village, under construction off of 96th Street that will be home to commercial and residential properties.

“Owasso is the perfect location to add to the Andy’s family, as the town prides itself in its charm and community focus — two things Andy’s also values,” Markland added.

The site will offer a drive-thru and walk-up service window where guests can enjoy a variety of menu items — including fall favorites like the S’mores Jackhammer and Pumpkin Pie Concrete — all made with fresh ingredients sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest.

Andy’s in Owasso will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The company is currently hiring 30 associate and manager positions, and will host a hiring fair 9 a.m-6 p.m. on October 18 at the Owasso store. Applicants can learn more about the positions and apply at careers.eatandys.com.

Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.