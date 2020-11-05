American Red Cross to host blood drive in Owasso Nov. 15 amid pandemic, upcoming holidays

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets, and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.

The organization is hosting several blood drives across different counties in northeast Oklahoma this month, including Tulsa.

Residents of Owasso are welcome to participate on Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church, located at 8500 Owasso Expressway. Other sites include Jenks, Broken Arrow and several throughout Tulsa.

The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.