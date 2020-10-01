American Airlines to begin furloughing 19,000 employees today, CEO says

With no further federal relief in sight, American Airlines plans to begin furloughing 19,000 workers Thursday.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker made the announcement Wednesday night in a letter to employees.

The airlines' move coincides with the Oct. 1 expiration of the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act. Congress is working on a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that would include an extension of the PSP.

If efforts to extend PSP in the next few days, Parker said American would reverse its furlough process and recall any affected workers.

American on Thursday didn't immediately address the specific impact the involuntary separations will have on Tech Ops-Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance base. For several months, American has declined interview requests made by the Tulsa World to speak with a local company executive.

American employs more than 5,000 in Tulsa.

Dale Danker, president of Transport Workers Union Local 514, said Thursday 169 workers in Tulsa would be furloughed and that 325 people took early-outs.