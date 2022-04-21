American Airlines reports $1.6 billion loss in first quarter

Citing the passenger impacts of the omicron variant in January and February, American Airlines reported a loss of $1.6 billion, or $2.52 per diluted share in the first quarter.

That compares to a $1.2 billion loss, or $1.97 per diluted share, over the same period a year ago.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier operates its largest maintenance base in Tulsa. It employs about 5,200 people.

"Our priorities for this year are clear: run a reliable operation and return to profitability," American’s CEO Robert Isom said in a statement. "The outstanding progress we’ve made is only possible because of the amazing efforts of the American Airlines team, and we’re optimistic about the continued recovery in the second quarter and beyond."

American produced revenues of $8.9 billion in the first quarter, including industry-leading passenger revenues of $7.8 billion and cargo revenues of $364 million. The airline also produced record sales in March, and it was the first month since the onset of the pandemic that total revenue was above 2019 levels.

"Despite the quarterly loss, and a difficult January and February due to the effects of the omicron variant, March was markedly different and showed signs of what is possible," Isom said. "In March, American achieved our first monthly net profit excluding special items since July 2021, even with the sizeable increases in fuel prices. ...

"The demand environment is very strong, and as a result, we expect to be profitable in the second quarter based on our current fuel price assumptions. The work we have accomplished over the past two years — simplifying our fleet, modernizing our facilities, fine-tuning our network, developing new partnerships, rolling out new tools for customers and team members, and hiring thousands of new team members — has us very well-positioned as the industry continues to rebound.”

The company continues to execute on its plan to pay down about $15 billion of debt by the end of 2025.

In the first quarter, American led major U.S. airlines in on-time departures and finished a close second in on-time arrivals while flying a schedule that was considerably larger than its closest competitor as measured by available seat miles. Additionally, American delivered its best combined mainline and regional completion factor for the month of March.

"Continuing this momentum through the summer will be critical, and we are well-prepared," Isom said.

