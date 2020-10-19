American Airlines readies for return of 737 Max, schedules flights for aircraft late this year

American Airlines is preparing for the return of the long-shelved 737 Max pending the aircraft's recertification from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airline said Monday.

Following two crashes that killed 346 people, regulators grounded the Boeing's 737 MAX worldwide in March.

The airline plans to to operate a single daily Max flight from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 between Miami, Florida, and New York's LaGuardia Airport, and American is reviewing its plans beyond that. American will start taking bookings for the flights on Friday.

"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process, and we’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz wrote in a statement.

Customers booking on these flights will know they are booking on a 737 MAX aircraft.

Patrons can see on American's website the type of plane for any flight if they know where to click. The airline said customers won't be automatically rebooked on a Max if their original flight plan changes.