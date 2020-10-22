American Airlines posts loss of $2.4 billion in third quarter

Continuing a spiral that started with the COVID-19 crisis, American Airlines on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, or $4.71 per diluted share.

Over the same quarter a year ago, the airline posted earnings of $425 million (96 cents per diluted share).

American employs about 5,000 people at its largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa.

"The past few months have been among the most difficult we’ve ever faced as a team," American Chairman and CEO and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees. "The expiration of the Payroll Support Program dealt a blow to the industry and to our airline as we prepared for Oct. 1."

The airline began furloughing 19,000 people nationally at the start of the month. Between Tech Ops-Tulsa and Tulsa International Airport, about 180 employees were furloughed in Tulsa, an American spokesperson said this month. An additional 325 local employees are leaving via an early-out program, a union spokesman said.

American is facing a 73% decline in revenue year-over-year, executives said.