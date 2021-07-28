All Ascension St. John associates, including Owasso staff, given Nov. 12 deadline for COVID vaccination

Associates of one of Tulsa’s largest health care systems got an order on Tuesday — get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.

Ascension, the faith-based health care organization that operates Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and Owasso, announced the requirement for every single associate whether or not they provide direct patient care and whether or not they work on site or remotely.

Asked to confirm the news, Caitlin Pond Faeth, a spokeswoman for Ascension St. John Medical Center, shared a link to the full statement from the health care system’s headquarters.

“Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world. But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve,” the announcement reads.

The deadline for meeting the requirement is aligned with Ascension’s annual influenza vaccination requirement.