All 3 Owasso High School teams earn top spots in state mock trial championship

Owasso High School’s Team Lewis was edged out by McAlester High School Team Black to earn second place honors in the Oklahoma High School Mock Trial Championship.
This is the fourth consecutive year for an Owasso team to be in the state competition finals. All three Owasso teams placed in the top eight.
The final round of competition was held virtually, the first time in the program’s 41-year history. The case the two teams argued was a fictional criminal prosecution for an alleged murder by hanging involving members of two families entangled in a multi-generational family feud.
Owasso Team Boseman placed sixth and Owasso Team Brown placed seventh in the competition. Additionally, Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast in Oklahoma City placed third, Jenks Team Circus in fifth, Bishop Kelley Team Red in sixth and McAlester Team White in eighth. A total of 30 teams from 17 schools competed.
“The Mock Trial Program provides students with an opportunity to gain a unique insider’s perspective of the American legal process,” Oklahoma Bar Association President Mike Mordy said. “The OBA congratulates the top eight teams for their achievement, and Owasso certainly distinguished itself among the best.”
The judges evaluated the students based on their familiarity of the case and the formulation of their arguments. Students received points for each phase of the trial, opening, direct and cross examination, closing argument and how well their witnesses responded.
All three Owasso teams were coached by teacher Dustin DeVore. Team Lewis was also coached by Judge Daman Cantrell, attorneys Ken Underwood, Meagan Murdock, Kaylind Baker and law student Nick Hazelrigg. Team members are Terressa Evington, Morganne Grobe, Kayla Gross, Marley Hutchins, Brooke Myers, Shreya Rohatgi, Draven St. George and Seth Wyrick.
Team Boseman was coached by Cantrell and Underwood, Murdock and Kaylind Baker. Team members are Elle Armstrong, Ashlyne Cornejo, Abby Duncan, Mackenzie Fields, Brianna Maddux, Isaiah Sells, Shiloh Sells, Zerak Weems and Katelyn Wiehe.
Team Brown was coached by Cantrell and legal assistants Morgan Cyr, Jenna Randall, Jesse Anderson and Ashley Bender. Team members are Ava Brigman, Alyson Bushey, Sara Cryer, Levi Francis, Kayla Gross, Lauren Hughes, Connor Rebitzke, Ashley Rocha, Elliott Rocha and John Seo.
The Mock Trial Program is sponsored and funded by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the Oklahoma Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. Over 300 judges and attorneys volunteered their time to work with mock trial teams as coaches and to conduct the competitions.