All 3 Owasso High School teams earn top spots in state mock trial championship

Owasso High School’s Team Lewis was edged out by McAlester High School Team Black to earn second place honors in the Oklahoma High School Mock Trial Championship.

This is the fourth consecutive year for an Owasso team to be in the state competition finals. All three Owasso teams placed in the top eight.

The final round of competition was held virtually, the first time in the program’s 41-year history. The case the two teams argued was a fictional criminal prosecution for an alleged murder by hanging involving members of two families entangled in a multi-generational family feud.

Owasso Team Boseman placed sixth and Owasso Team Brown placed seventh in the competition. Additionally, Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast in Oklahoma City placed third, Jenks Team Circus in fifth, Bishop Kelley Team Red in sixth and McAlester Team White in eighth. A total of 30 teams from 17 schools competed.

“The Mock Trial Program provides students with an opportunity to gain a unique insider’s perspective of the American legal process,” Oklahoma Bar Association President Mike Mordy said. “The OBA congratulates the top eight teams for their achievement, and Owasso certainly distinguished itself among the best.”