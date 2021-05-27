All 13,000 tickets, totaling $1.3M, sold out for St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway in Owasso

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced on Thursday that tickets for its 2021 Dream Home Giveaway are sold out.

All 13,000 tickets were distributed in a record eight weeks, raising $1.3 million for St. Jude.

The organization broke ground on the house at the end of November as part of the 15th annual event, which gives a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket to help fund children’s cancer treatment.

Located in the new Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon, St. Jude’s new house is slotted at 2,900 square feet and valued at nearly $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.

Shaw Homes put the finishing touches on the new home at the beginning of May, said Joe Antis, executive vice president for the company.

“This is the second year we’ve done it (the Dream Home Giveaway),” Antis said in a previous story. “For us, working with St. Jude has been just a great honor. They’re just a great organization doing an awesome work for these kids.”