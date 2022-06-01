Alexander Royce of Owasso receives OSU Hotel & Tourism Management scholarship

Twelve Oklahoma State University undergraduate students, including an Owasso student, received a scholarship from the Oklahoma Hospitality Foundation, the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and the Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association.

Alexander Royce, a graduate of Owasso High School, was among those who received a total of $34,000 in restaurant, culinary, hotel and hospitality management.

“Our scholarship committee was blown away this year by the crop of students who applied for scholarships,” said Patti Colley, ORA COO. “It’s refreshing to see a group of young professionals have a passion to pursue a future in hospitality, but more than that they have a desire to bolster Oklahoma’s hospitality industry.”

The Oklahoma Hospitality Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization benefiting the restaurant, lodging and tourism industries in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association also has an established scholarship fund to award students pursuing a career in hotel and lodging and event management.