Alabama-based beverage maker Milo's Tea Company celebrates formal opening in Owasso

Desiring to further its reach, Birmingham, Alabama-based Milo's Tea Company spent about three years researching sites before deciding to expand to the Tulsa area.

But it first had to sample the water, which Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum had promised was high-quality.

"She (Milo's CEO Tricia Wallwork) didn't necessarily take me at me word totally," the mayor said, adding that she "filled up a tanker truck with our water and drove it back down to Alabama to run it through their plant and make sure it still tasted like Milo's Tea. That's the level of eye for detail that this company has. Also, I'm glad we passed the test.

Of the episode, Wallwork said "it was exceptionally important to us that we could make our all-natural beverages taste the same, whether they were made in Oklahoma or made in Alabama. That is our reputation. That is our commitment to our fans and our consumers."

Tuesday, Milo's and area economic development representatives celebrated the company's formal opening of its $60 million production and distribution facility in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, north of Tulsa and west of Owasso.

The first out-of-state expansion for Milo's will accommodate 60 jobs, with plans to add 50 in the next year.