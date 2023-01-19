Aimee Claiborne named City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter

Aimee Claiborne is continually looking out for the well-being of her fellow colleagues.

Claiborne, who oversees staff benefits and wellness for the City of Owasso, was named the Employee of the Quarter during a special presentation at City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“Whether it’s working on a new idea, or trying to find a better way to approach a current task, Aimee’s initiative and creativity … make a difference for the employees,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said.

Claiborne, who joined city staff in May 2019, regularly carries out a variety of duties such as developing wellness programs, assisting her peers with insurance billing issues and more.

Last year, for example, Claiborne spearheaded the City’s annual Fitbit Challenge, creating new ways to use technology and enabling participants to submit participation data electronically.

“Aimee is an encourager and genuinely celebrates the successes of others,” Lehr said. “Aimee’s enthusiasm motivates participation in the City’s wellness programs and helps keep others focused on making progress towards their wellness goals.”

When asked what it means to receive the award, Claiborne replied: “I really am just very honored to receive this and grateful to work for such an amazing organization. It really is just a blessing to me, and I’m just thankful for that.”

Every year, the City of Owasso recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including Claiborne, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.