Ah Sigh E, serving fresh-made fruit bowls and smoothies, opens in Owasso

Owassons now have a healthier option when it comes to grabbing a fast snack.
Ah Sigh E, serving fresh-made fruit bowls and smoothies, recently opened in the Waterford Plaza off of 96th and 129th streets, and puts a new spin on the traditional drive-thru menu, owner Jason McGill said.
“Healthy and fast food don’t usually go together, but we’re just that,” McGill said. “We make sure that we’re giving quick service so that people on the run can get something healthy.”
The new restaurant, which also includes an indoor dining room, offers locals a range of unique plant-based beverages and smoothies, along with a large selection of specialty Brazilian acai bowls.
Creations like the Red, White & Blue, Nutty Professor, Bora Bora Bowl, Sunshine State and Owasso’s namesake Ram Bowl, for example, feature different smoothie blends combined with Ah Sigh E’s homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with a variety of fruits and ingredients.
“It’s filling; it tastes great … it’s a well-rounded meal,” McGill said. “A lot of people will talk about it being like a parfait, but we take it a step further by incorporating nuts and seeds and fresh fruit and granola into this blend.”
Patrons can also peruse the shelves for retail items like gluten-free granola; fresh peanut, pecan and almond butter; locally sourced honey and more.
McGill, 43, moved to Oklahoma from Florida with his wife in 2017 and soon laid down roots in Bixby, where he opened the first Ah Sigh E in the Tulsa area. It wasn’t long until he opened another location in Jenks and then Broken Arrow, followed by Owasso in Jan. 2022.
“We would get asked a lot if we were coming there (to Owasso),” McGill said. “With all the growth going on in that city, it was appealing to us. We found the location by just taking the drive … we loved the layout.”
The local business owner is also eyeing a fifth location in downtown Tulsa’s Pearl District, along with one outside of his hometown of Springfield, Missouri.
When asked what he wants to bring to the Owasso community, McGill replied, “Our goal is to give people something that they enjoy to eat, and take away from some of the things that are really unhealthy for them.”
More information about Ah Sigh E can be found at ahsighe.com.