Ah Sigh E, serving fresh-made fruit bowls and smoothies, opens in Owasso

Patrons can also peruse the shelves for retail items like gluten-free granola; fresh peanut, pecan and almond butter; locally sourced honey and more.

McGill, 43, moved to Oklahoma from Florida with his wife in 2017 and soon laid down roots in Bixby, where he opened the first Ah Sigh E in the Tulsa area. It wasn’t long until he opened another location in Jenks and then Broken Arrow, followed by Owasso in Jan. 2022.

“We would get asked a lot if we were coming there (to Owasso),” McGill said. “With all the growth going on in that city, it was appealing to us. We found the location by just taking the drive … we loved the layout.”

The local business owner is also eyeing a fifth location in downtown Tulsa’s Pearl District, along with one outside of his hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

When asked what he wants to bring to the Owasso community, McGill replied, “Our goal is to give people something that they enjoy to eat, and take away from some of the things that are really unhealthy for them.”

More information about Ah Sigh E can be found at ahsighe.com.

