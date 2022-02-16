‘Ag in the Classroom’: Owasso 7GC students nab state honors for creative works spotlighting farming

“That (the program) is bringing our youth into agriculture and knowing where their food comes from, knowing how it gets from the farm to the table, and that is our livelihood, and that is how we function,” Davis said. “It’s not just driving a tractor; there’s lots of careers in agriculture … there are many, many opportunities for our young students.”

Lewis was also honored by Davis on Tuesday as a finalist for ODA’s state teacher of the year for her efforts in guiding her students through the Ag in the Classroom initiative.

“You can tell with her (Mrs. Lewis’s) posters and her entries that she’s really got the heart for agriculture and teaching the students about agriculture and through careers. So it’s wonderful to come here and award her.”

Lewis added, “I feel very honored. There’s so many other teachers behind me in the state that are doing the same, if not even better than I, so I’m very humbled by that (the finalist status).”

