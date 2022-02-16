‘Ag in the Classroom’: Owasso 7GC students nab state honors for creative works spotlighting farming

Three Owasso students received statewide recognition this week for their creativity in the classroom.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry visited the Owasso 7th Grade Center on Tuesday to honor Ashtyn Presley, Penelope Shoun and Adysen Lansdowne for taking home top honors in the organization’s 2022 Ag in the Classroom contest.
The annual competition, sponsored by the Oklahoma Beef Council, gives students across the state an opportunity to submit artwork in the form of posters and photography that spotlights the various aspects and benefits of the agriculture industry.
This year’s program — themed “Find your Future in Agriculture” — provided resources to Oklahoma teachers to help students understand the importance of agriculture in their own lives, all while stirring on some friendly rivalry throughout their schools.
Owasso 7GC teacher Zena Lewis took part in the 2022 initiative and provided a platform for Presley, Shoun and Lansdowne to place first, second and third in the acclaimed poster contest.
“I’m very thankful for what Ag in the Classroom has done for my classroom,” Lewis said. “I teach geography, and I feel like teaching agriculture is just like a perfect marriage of the two, because as we study the different continents, we’re also studying the agriculture, the resources, the climate; it’s just a perfect connection.”
Students could use markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor, ink, acrylic or tempera paint for their projects, each translating into their own original works of art.
Presley, for example, crafted a colorful collage of a farmland for her first-place entry, which surpassed other contestants’ works and caught the attention of ODA’s panel of judges.
“It’s really a great honor,” she said. “I didn’t really expect it, honestly; I thought that someone else was going to win … I’m glad that I got to get this.”
Shoun, whose second-place piece depicts a farmer hauling a wheelbarrow, added, “It means a lot, and I’m really proud of myself for working my hardest and winning. We all love my teacher (Mrs. Lewis), and she’s really inspiring.”
Lansdowne, who nabbed third place for her illustration of a large farm, also said, “I’m really excited to be able to win. I really like art, and I thought it would be fun to participate.”
All three of Owasso’s winners gathered in front of friends and family in the 7GC’s lobby to pose for pictures and receive a cash prize, citations from legislators and a medal — a ceremony that Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Annie Davis was proud to attend.
“That (the program) is bringing our youth into agriculture and knowing where their food comes from, knowing how it gets from the farm to the table, and that is our livelihood, and that is how we function,” Davis said. “It’s not just driving a tractor; there’s lots of careers in agriculture … there are many, many opportunities for our young students.”
Lewis was also honored by Davis on Tuesday as a finalist for ODA’s state teacher of the year for her efforts in guiding her students through the Ag in the Classroom initiative.
“You can tell with her (Mrs. Lewis’s) posters and her entries that she’s really got the heart for agriculture and teaching the students about agriculture and through careers. So it’s wonderful to come here and award her.”
Lewis added, “I feel very honored. There’s so many other teachers behind me in the state that are doing the same, if not even better than I, so I’m very humbled by that (the finalist status).”