Actor John Lithgow views Owasso students’ artwork at Philbrook’s ‘The BIG Show’

Owasso art students recently learned that a familiar face among the Hollywood elite took notice of their creative handiwork.

Acclaimed actor John Lithgow during a visit to Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art in late April got an opportunity to tour a new exhibit — “The BIG Show: Work by Young Artists” — spotlighting the unique skills of art students across Tulsa and Oklahoma.

Lithgow perused nearly 3,000 pieces created by Oklahomans ages 3-18, including more than two dozen canvases from Owasso students, whose work made a lasting impact on the actor, Philbrook staff said.

“Upon entering the gallery, Mr. Lithgow was moved to tears by the scope, mission and execution of the project.” Jeff Martin, director of communication for Philbrook, told the Owasso Reporter.

With drawings, paintings, sculptures and more, “The BIG Show” exhibition presents a diverse group of work, all 12-by-12 inches (or less) in size.

Owasso students Kaydan Rogers and George Alan Bedale, whose posted artwork potentially caught Lithgow’s attention, said they were excited to hear about his visit to the Philbrook.

“To think that someone with such a huge influence on the acting world has been impacted by young artists in Owasso sends a positive message and confidence to young artists,” Rogers said. “It’s an honor to be a part of that message.”

Bedale added, “No matter what the medium is, I put my heart into everything I make. It’s amazing to hear that someone who’s made a living in creative work saw something special in my art.”

Their instructor, Kay Bratcher, Owasso Visual Arts Department chair, shared in her students’ excitement, especially knowing that a prominent actor who has graced the silver screen in over 50 films and countless TV shows would take the time to view artwork from students across small-town Oklahoma.

“Our Owasso Visual Arts students are so honored to be showing at the Philbrook Museum of Art; we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Bratcher said. “To have John Lithgow view their artwork is the icing on the cake.”

Rogers and Bedale join fellow featured classmates Aidan Green, Annabeth Turman, Cierra Rizzatto, DeShawn Atkison, Dominik Valouch, Elliot Shipley, Gabrielle Ortiz, Kadence Morris, Kaitlyn Judd, Kloey Goodwin, Lara Fernandez, Lilyan Morlock, Maggie Snap, Mazzie Demkowich, Moon Parnell, Nathan Bates, Obrieann Gniech, Pamela Kenworthy, Raiden Ace Cooper, Rayce Gowan, Sydney King, Trinity Conception and Uleesia Vue.

“The BIG Show: Work by Young Artists” will be on display at the Philbrook Museum of Art, located at 2727 S. Rockford Rd. in Tulsa, until Sunday, May 8. More information can be found at philbrook.org/exhibitions/the-big-show-work-by-young-artists.

