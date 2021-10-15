A tune of talented voices: Owasso choir students grace spotlight in district’s fall concert series

A tune of talented voices reverberated throughout Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center earlier this week.
Hundreds of choir students put their singing skills to good use during the district’s annual fall concert series held Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 11-12.
Several weeks of dedicated practice for Owasso sixth through 12th graders culminated in a two-night event that showcased their hard work in front of local audiences — an exciting moment for choir teacher Robin Wall to witness.
“I am proud of my students for accomplishing so much in the first quarter of the school year,” said Wall, who works at the Owasso 6th Grade Center. “They have learned much more than just how to sing a song. They have grown in their musicianship and their confidence.”
Both events featured openers and closers for every singer. For the main pieces, junior high students sang “Musica de Donum Optimi” and “I Sing Because I’m Happy” together, while all the high school students sang “Alleluia” and “Ye Followers of the Lamb” in unison.
Wall, along with fellow choir teachers Becky Robinson, Mindy Bettridge and Tricia Wynn, led the dual concert series as part of the Voice of Owasso. The organization comprises seven local choirs — Treble Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir, Concert Choir, Chorale, Master’s Choir and Jazz Choir — that perform a variety of concerts throughout the school year.
“I enjoyed seeing the students take pride in what they worked so hard to learn,” said Robinson, who works at Owasso 7th Grade Center. “They have learned musicianship qualities that were demonstrated proudly on stage.”
Bettridge, who serves at the Owasso High School, added, “I enjoy seeing how the students have grown as musicians from middle school to high school. They’ve overcome so much in the past year and a half, and they are such strong musicians.”
Both concerts also included a food drive for Owasso Community Resources, which brought in around 1,142 pounds of food, totaling more than $2,000 of products that the choir staff can share with those in need.