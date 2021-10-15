A tune of talented voices: Owasso choir students grace spotlight in district’s fall concert series

A tune of talented voices reverberated throughout Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center earlier this week.

Hundreds of choir students put their singing skills to good use during the district’s annual fall concert series held Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 11-12.

Several weeks of dedicated practice for Owasso sixth through 12th graders culminated in a two-night event that showcased their hard work in front of local audiences — an exciting moment for choir teacher Robin Wall to witness.

“I am proud of my students for accomplishing so much in the first quarter of the school year,” said Wall, who works at the Owasso 6th Grade Center. “They have learned much more than just how to sing a song. They have grown in their musicianship and their confidence.”

Both events featured openers and closers for every singer. For the main pieces, junior high students sang “Musica de Donum Optimi” and “I Sing Because I’m Happy” together, while all the high school students sang “Alleluia” and “Ye Followers of the Lamb” in unison.