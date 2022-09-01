A strong start: Rejoice Christian kicks off 30th year with highest enrollment to date

Rejoice Christian kicked off the 2022-23 school year last month in conjunction with its 30th anniversary.

The private Owasso school celebrated three decades in operation with a special ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, where parents, students and staff came together to mark the major milestone.

“We just did a birthday party … and had a fun time with our community,” RCS Superintendent Joel Pepin said. “It’s a great way to kick off our 30th school year.”

RCS dedicated a large bronze eagle statue with school board members, financial donor Eddy Gibbs and some of the district’s original founders to commemorate the historic occasion.

The ceremony fell in conjunction with other events that led to a strong 30th year for RCS, including its first win of the season against defending Class A champion Cashion on Aug. 26, and its first annual Double Eagle Open at the Patriot Golf Club on Aug. 30.

Likewise, the district last month saw its highest enrollment to date, with 1,105 students listed on this year’s roster, breaking its original record of 1,050.

“In these past 30 years, God has just been so faithful to Rejoice,” Pepin said. “Our staff and our families, the partners that we have, that’s what makes Rejoice the great place that it is, so we have a phenomenal team.”

Pepin during Owasso Chamber’s State of Education forum in early August shared his optimism for the upcoming year, which encompassed school safety, classroom resources and legislative advocacy, among other topics.

He added that a new STEM lab and speech class, along with the addition of individual elementary football teams, to name a few recent changes, will help pave the way for a successful year.

“We’ve just been growing so much,” Pepin said at the forum. “It’s so great that we get to be a part of this community, and just truly leading the next generation of kids here and being able to serve these families.”

Following Sunday’s eagle dedication ceremony, Pepin remarked, “Our hearts’ intention is when people pull in this property, it’s all built about giving glory to God.”