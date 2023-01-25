A social safe haven: Owasso nonprofit creates gathering place for adults with developmental disabilities

Young adults with developmental disabilities will soon have a local safe haven to socialize with their peers.

Owasson Stephanie Holstead recently created a gathering place where individuals like her 24-year-old daughter, Payton, who has Down syndrome, can come together to interact, learn and grow.

Holstead’s new organization — called Paytonlayne’s Place, named after her daughter — is geared toward new high school graduates whose behavioral issues can escalate due to a decline in opportunities to connect with others, she said.

“We kind of want to mimic what they had in high school after high school,” Holstead said. “That inspired us to do this, to give her (Payton) some friends. We wanted her to have a good life, a social life, and we also want to be blessing to other families like us.”

In the years since Payton graduated, her need to engage outside the walls of the classroom has grown, but there are limited places that will facilitate the proper environment for them, Holstead said.

As such, Paytonlayne’s Place will give those young adults with developmental disabilities an opportunity to take part in various age-appropriate activities, learn different life skills and engage in outreaches that they otherwise couldn’t before.

“We’re going to take them out to eat, just get involved in the community, go to ball games with them, field trips; if we can make blessing bags and then go pass them out to the homeless, different stuff like that to give back, that’s our plan,” Holstead said.

Paytonlayne’s Place is nearing the finishing stages of preparing to open sometime in the spring, with Holstead eyeing several local churches as potentials to host the group.

As she directs her efforts to choosing a location, her daughter is devoting her attention to other important areas of development such as overseeing all the marketing for the new organization.

“We call her (Payton) our CIO — our Chief Inspirational Officer,” Holstead said. “If we come down to where we have different color choices, or decide what we like, we leave it up to her. We let her make the final decisions on what she likes; we really want it to be hers.”

When asked what it means to see her namesake nonprofit kick off, Payton replied: “I’m happy … to hug her (my mom) every day … play games. We play ‘Apples to Apples.’”

More information about Paytonlayne’s Place can be found by calling 918-219-3800 or by visiting paytonlaynesplace.org.