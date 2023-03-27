Stephani Barger, a special education instructor at the Owasso High School East Campus, was named the 2023 Owasso Public Schools Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center Thursday night.

Barger was selected from a group of 15 OPS site Teachers of the Year by a committee of 30 educators throughout the district.

“Stephani Barger is an outstanding educator who is a shining example of serving students with passion, kindness and love,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said. “This passion is a gift that she brings to the classroom that her students will cherish for a lifetime.”

A graduate of OPS herself, Barger has spent the last 17 years teaching special education in the district.

She served two years (1994-96) as a paraprofessional for OPS before completing her degree in special education from Northeastern State in 1999. Upon graduation, she worked as a special education teacher for Oologah Public Schools for six years (1999-2005) and returned to Owasso to teach special education in August 2005.

“When I was in high school, I just knew that this (OHS) is where I wanted to come back to,” Barger said. “So to be named their Teacher of the Year and now the District Teacher of the Year, it is the most amazing experience of my life next to my grandchildren.

“My students are my why. I come here every day to make sure that they have some happiness at school. I make sure that my room, my hallway, my programs, Special Olympics and all of it, is their happy place where everyone is welcome. I couldn’t be here without them.”

OPS also honored two other educators with distinct inaugural awards during Thursday’s ceremony.

Ilia Gilestra was named the district’s Support Employee of the Year, while Stacey Koerner was selected as the Substitute Teacher of the Year.

Gilestra is a special education paraprofessional at Ator Elementary who has been in the district for 15 years. In addition to her regular duties, she also serves her students by helping translate for Spanish-speaking families on a regular basis.

“Ilia Gilestra is loved by both staff and students,” Coates said. “Her tireless dedication to students at Ator is evident to everyone she comes in contact with. Our school district could not function effectively without our substitute teachers.”

Koerner has also been a substitute teacher in the district for 10 years and is always in high-demand throughout the district. This year, she served in long-term substitute teaching roles at both the 6th Grade Center and 7th Grade Center.

“Stacey Koerner is one of our best,” Coates said. She is a certified teacher and full-time mom, who loves kids and can step into any classroom in the district and provide instruction to students as if she’s their regular teacher.”

Barger will complete the application process to be considered for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year over the next several weeks.