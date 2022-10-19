‘A servant’s heart’: Shellie Wingert named City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter

Shellie Wingert’s devotion to her work has garnered the attention of her peers.

She was named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter during a special presentation at City Council on Tuesday.

“Shellie is described as reliable with an upbeat, cheerful attitude, and as someone who comes to work every morning with a servant’s heart,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr told councilmembers.

Wingert serves as the administrative assistant to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett and City Attorney Julie Lombardi.

She recently assumed responsibility for some of the City’s social media needs and is serving as backup for municipal court. Likewise, she ensures that administrative and logistical adjustments are made to keep various responsibilities on schedule.

“Shellie works autonomously when necessary and often proposes new ways of looking at problems or projects,” Lehr said. “She is skilled in both drafting and editing documents, and her suggestions often reveal a problem or error that was not previously recognized.

“In addition to working independently, at times without supervision or much oversight, Shellie is a team player who shows great respect for her fellow employees as well as citizens and vendors. She possesses demonstrated integrity and character, and acts with principle and sincerity.”

Garrett added, “She’s the kind of person that everybody can come to when they need a little help, so with that, I applaud her, and she deserves this recognition.”

When asked what it means to receive the accolade, Wingert replied, “I just want to say thank you very much. It’s an honor to work here for the city … with all of the individuals that I get to come to work with every day.”

Every year, the City of Owasso recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including Wingert, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.

The City named Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff as its 2021 Employee of the Year for his ongoing contributions to his colleagues and his community.