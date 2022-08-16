 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A New Leaf welcomes Transition Academy students to The Village in Owasso

2017-06-03 ne-newleafvandalism (copy)

A volunteer helps replant uprooted plants at A New Leaf Garden Center on Friday, June 2, 2017.

 Ian Maule/ Tulsa World

New students with A New Leaf’s Transition Academy at The Village in Owasso moved in on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The Transition Academy serves as a two-year transitory residential life and workforce skills program for individuals 18 years and older who have a developmental disability or autism.

A New Leaf’s latest initiative launched two months after it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Village, a five-year project built as an extension of the organization’s Broken Arrow headquarters.

“The Transition Academy is the first of its kind in Oklahoma,” A New Leaf’s Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa said. “This program will allow people with developmental disabilities and autism to get the needed training and skills to live and work on their own with support.”

The Village’s amenities give clients an opportunity to learn six critical life skills, which include: finances (basic budget, grocery shopping); home safety (emergency numbers, weather drills); housework/cleaning (laundry, dishes); cooking/kitchen safety (appliance usage, meal prep); personal care (hygiene, mind/body health,); and self-advocacy (medication and doctor visits).

Established in 1979, A New Leaf provides its clients with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The Village, which broke ground in the fall of 2020, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on June 21.

More information about A New Leaf can be found at anewleaf.org.

