A New Leaf’s Transition Academy in Owasso earns license from Okla. Board of Vocational Schools

A New Leaf’s Transition Academy at The Village in Owasso announced that it received a license through the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools, as of Friday, Jan. 13.

The Transition Academy serves as a two-year transitory residential life and workforce skills program for individuals 18 years and older who have a developmental disability or autism.

The initiative launched last August, just two months after A New Leaf held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Village, a five-year project built as an extension of the organization’s Broken Arrow headquarters.

“The Transition Academy is the first of its kind in Oklahoma,” A New Leaf Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa said. “This program will allow people with developmental disabilities and autism to get the needed training and skills to live and work on their own with support.”

The first cohort of 13 students that began in August recently wrapped up the second quarter of learning and class work. They have completed hundreds of hours of in-class instruction. The next group of 15 students will begin on February 6.

The Village’s amenities offer clients an opportunity to learn six critical life skills, which include: finances (basic budget, grocery shopping); home safety (emergency numbers, weather drills); housework/cleaning (laundry, dishes); cooking/kitchen safety (appliance usage, meal prep); personal care (hygiene, mind/body health,); and self-advocacy (medication and doctor visits).

Over the last several years, A New Leaf has made Owasso a hub for its outreach services through horticulture programs like the nonprofit’s pop-up outside BattleCreek Church on 86th Street, and educational initiatives that teach pre-vocational skills to autistic Owasso High School students.

More information about A New Leaf can be found at anewleaf.org.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.