The second class of students moved into A New Leaf’s Transition Academy at The Village in Owasso on Monday, Feb. 6.

The Transition Academy serves as a two-year transitory residential life and workforce skills program for individuals 18 years and older who have a developmental disability or autism.

The initiative launched last August, just two months after A New Leaf held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Village, a project built as an extension of the organization’s Broken Arrow headquarters.

The first members of the program recently completed their Q2 learning. The newly inducted students will follow in their footsteps toward improving their skillsets.

“The Transition Academy is the first of its kind in Oklahoma,” A New Leaf’s Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa said. “This program will allow people with developmental disabilities and autism to get the needed training and skills to live and work on their own with support.”

Over the last several years, A New Leaf has made Owasso a hub for its outreach services through horticulture programs like the nonprofit’s pop-up outside BattleCreek Church on 86th Street, and educational initiatives that teach pre-vocational skills to autistic Owasso High School students.

More information about A New Leaf can be found at anewleaf.org.