A New Leaf’s Owasso 'agrihood' earns national award from Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition

The Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition announced that A New Leaf’s new “agrihood,” The Village, in Owasso was named a 2022 recipient of the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award.

The award, presented in the Housing for Other Special Populations category, recognizes affordable housing and organizations that have demonstrated an impactful use of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

Presented annually, the Edson Awards honor Housing Credit developments that strengthen communities, improve resident opportunities and support economies in urban, suburban and rural areas across the country.

“As rents have skyrocketed over the past year, these properties have provided sorely needed relief to their residents while improving their communities,” said AHTCC Chief Executive Officer Emily Cadik. “This year’s Edson Award winners have changed lives and neighborhoods for the better and show how much more we could gain if we further expand the program.”

Established in 1979, A New Leaf provides its clients — adults with developmental disabilities and autism — with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The Village, located at 8535 N. Memorial Dr., is a 50-acre, $20 million community built as an extension of A New Leaf’s Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of those clients.

The 4% Housing Credit was used to finance development of the property, with financing facilitated by Midwest Housing Equity Group.

“The Edson Award winners this year have demonstrated tremendous capacity and creativity in providing affordable homes to families in need in rural and urban communities, and particularly for at-risk populations including seniors, veterans, and the formerly homeless,” said Matt Josephs, AHTCC Board president and senior vice president for the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

For more information about the 2022 Edson Awards, visit taxcreditcoalition.org/edson-awards/.