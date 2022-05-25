A New Leaf raises wages for Tulsa-area staff, including Owasso employees

A New Leaf staff will see a $2-an-hour wage increase, in effect the beginning of June, the company announced Thursday.

Established in 1979, the Broken Arrow nonprofit provides its clients — adults with developmental disabilities and autism — with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The wage increase will impact A New Leaf’s direct support professionals, residential care staff and job coaches, including those at the company’s Owasso pop-up site and newly constructed Owasso agrihood.

Direct support professionals provide life skills and job training so clients can live independently and have individual choice. Likewise, residential care staff help clients with independent living skills like transportation, meal prepping, medication management and more. Lastly, job coaches help clients be successful at work so that they can earn a wage.

“The hard work of direct support professionals sometimes goes unseen as they quietly work alongside people with developmental disabilities to help them be successful,” A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said.

“They are making a difference in the lives of people we serve every day. We know that they are caring for our most vulnerable folks and are not getting paid a living wage. Now is the time for that to change.”

The wage change will also increase the starting salary of new employees at A New Leaf.

More information about A New Leaf and potential job openings can be found at anewleag.org/careers.