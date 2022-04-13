A New Leaf opens spring pop-up site in Owasso, employs adults with disabilities, autism

A New Leaf recently announced the opening of its Owasso pop-up site for the spring season.

Established in 1979, the Broken Arrow nonprofit provides its clients — adults with developmental disabilities and autism — with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The organization kicked off its fifth season outside BattleCreek Church on 86th Street, where employees like Gavin Bushyhead, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, are given a chance to hone their workforce skills through horticulture programs.

“It’s a different change of pace than a lot of places I’ve worked at; I actually like,” Bushyhead, who works at the site a few days a week, said in a previous story. “It’s dropped my stress a lot, and I’m dealing with plants all the time.”

Bushyhead, 22, started putting his green thumb to good use at the Owasso site last September by watering flowers, loading trucks and helping customers find the right shrubbery for their landscapes.

A New Leaf’s CEO, Mary Ogle, praised Bushyhead and the nonprofit’s staff, which includes a rotating crew of around four adults with disabilities who venture north of their Broken Arrow hub every week to serve at the Owasso tent, in addition to pop-ups in Jenks and South Tulsa.

“When you shop at our Garden Center or the pop-up stores, you are supporting A New Leaf clients so they can earn a wage and work with purpose,” Ogle said in a news release. “Our clients lovingly care for all of the plants, but they also will help you shop and load them in your car. A New Leaf clients are the experts for your spring plant needs.”

The organization is currently constructing a new “agrihood” in Owasso called The Village, which will serve as a $20 million development located on a 50-acre lot southeast of 86th Street North and Memorial Drive that broke ground in fall 2020.

The Village’s first set of clients, totaling 38, is expected to move into a semi-independent apartment complex as part of Phase 1 of the project starting in early May. An additional 24 will then move in starting in July through January 2023.

Owasso’s pop-up site, located at 12200 E. 86th St., is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am.-6 p.m., and Sunday-Monday, 12-5 p.m. The remote location is scheduled to run through the end of May. More information can be found at anewleaf.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.