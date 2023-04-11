A New Leaf recently announced the opening of four garden centers for the spring season.

Established in 1979, the Broken Arrow nonprofit provides its clients — adults with developmental disabilities and autism — with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The organization’s employees will be serving customers at its two main locations in Owasso and Broken Arrow, along with its two pop-up sites in Jenks and South Tulsa. The retail garden centers are open year-round but will begin extended spring hours.

“When you shop at our Garden Centers or the pop-up stores, you are supporting A New Leaf clients so they can earn a wage and work with purpose,” A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said in a news release.

“Our clients lovingly care for all of the plants, but they also will help you shop and load them in your car. A New Leaf clients are the experts for your spring plant needs.”

The Village, located at 8535 N. Memorial Dr., is a 50-acre, $20 million community built as an extension of A New Leaf’s Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of those clients.

Store hours are: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. More information can be found at anewleaf.org.