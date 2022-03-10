A New Leaf eyes late spring to open first phase of $20M large-scale Owasso ‘agrihood’

A small group of individuals with special needs will soon live on their own for the first time.

Around a dozen clients at A New Leaf — a Broken Arrow nonprofit that helps improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and autism — plan take up residence in a new large-scale agricultural community, or “agrihood,” currently being built in Owasso.

A New Leaf, established in 1979, provides its clients with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

The organization’s new “agrihood,” called The Village, is a $20 million development located on a 50-acre lot southeast of 86th Street North and Memorial Drive that broke ground in fall 2020.

Once fully constructed, the site will feature 14 different housing units built around a 2-acre farm, along with a cafeteria, recreational center, administrative quarters, maintenance facility and a number of conservatories to cultivate vegetation — all amenities that Lindsey Stewart, manager of philanthropic resources at A New Leaf, attributes to her clients’ continued success.

“We see it as our responsibility to make sure that people with developmental disabilities and autism have resources, and that, for us, means safe and affordable housing,” Stewart said. “Just because someone was born the way they are doesn’t mean they should be precluded from getting the opportunities just like everybody else.”

The Village’s first set of clients (currently at nine individuals) is expected to move into a semi-independent apartment complex as part of Phase 1 of the project in early May.

The transition will give newcomers an opportunity to better learn and adopt six critical life skills, which include: finances (basic budget, grocery shopping); home safety (emergency numbers, weather drills); housework/cleaning (laundry, dishes); cooking/kitchen safety (appliance usage, meal prep); personal care (hygiene, mind/body health,); and self-advocacy (medication and doctor visits).

Megan Eisenhauer, a client mentor for A New Leaf’s Autism Works program, for example, is among the small group of individuals set to move to The Village, and is looking forward to venturing outside the organization’s Broken Arrow headquarters.

“Doing a variety of different things, living on my own … it’s a whole new experiment,” said Eisenhauer, who makes pottery bowls and flower arrangements for A New Leaf. “It’s going to be scary, a new adjustment … Excited that I’m going to get to do it on my own.”

Casey Durbin, another prospective resident of Owasso’s new community, puts in long hours at A New Leaf’s five greenhouses and 3-acre Blooming Acres Farm, where he learns about gardening that helps develop his craft and increases his independence.

“We put dirt in the pots and then we put seeds in them,” Durbin, who is preparing to take his planting skills to The Village, said in a previous story. “I learned how to harvest watermelons, cucumbers, cantaloupe, corn and broccoli.”

Over the last several years, A New Leaf has made Owasso a hub for its outreach services through horticulture programs like the nonprofit’s pop-up outside BattleCreek Church on 86th Street, and educational initiatives that teach pre-vocational skills to autistic Owasso High School students.

Stewart said seeing the organization now come full circle with The Village is a noteworthy occasion for her organization and the community that it serves.

“To actually raising the money to it actually being constructed and almost done, it’s really exciting,” Stewart said, “and all of our clients and our client families are very excited for the opportunity for their adult child to live somewhere like this.”

More information about A New Leaf can be found at anewleaf.org.

