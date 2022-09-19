A New Leaf cuts ribbon on new Owasso Retail Garden Center

A New Leaf hosted the grand opening of its new Retail Garden Center earlier this month.

Staff at the local nonprofit joined community leaders along with Owasso Chamber officials on Thursday, Sept. 15, to cut a ribbon on the new facility, located in A New Leaf’s Owasso “agrihood,” The Village, at 8535 N. Memorial Dr.

The 50-acre, $20 million community was built as an extension of the organization’s Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and autism.

A New Leaf’s Retail Garden Center was established to give clients an opportunity to harvest and learn about various plants and then sell them to the public, reinvesting the funds back into The Village.

“We have a great selection all the time of plants,” A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said. “We use horticulture … that’s what we do to help pay for our programs, along with community support. Every time a plant is purchased at A New Leaf, you’re supporting people with disabilities.”

The new Garden Center carries everything from herbs, succulents and houseplants to fresh produce, flowers and more that area residents can purchase.

“What an asset to our community,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said of the Garden Center. “We are so fortunate to have A New Leaf in Owasso. For the residents and the clients to be here is a true honor, that they chose our community to be a part of it.”

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony came just few months after the nonprofit held the official grand opening of The Village. The nonprofit has since welcomed its Transition Academy students, hosted a tour with U.S. Sen. James Lankford and facilitated Owasso People First’s inaugural meeting.

More information about A New Leaf can be found at anewleaf.org.