Dozens of A New Leaf clients and staff traveled to the Oklahoma State Capitol this week to advocate for disability rights.

They departed from the nonprofit’s new “agrihood,” The Village in Owasso early Thursday morning to meet with other self-advocate groups, families and service providers as part of Developmental Disability Day 2023.

The day — themed as “disABILITY Counts” — will give participants an opportunity to raise awareness and leverage conversations with local representatives about the support and rights of Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

Speakers from various backgrounds will also be on hand to share their personal experiences and provide information about the issues facing individuals with special needs in Oklahoma.

“We’re going to talk to them (the legislators) about our disABILITY Counts,” said 60-year-old Katy Lew, a longtime client at A New Leaf. “We can do anything anybody else can do. I believe that it’s important for everybody to know that we’re human; we’re not a number.

Fellow client Casey Durbin, 24, added: “They need to know about disabilities and autisms. I’m excited to see the Capitol; I’ve never been down to OKC like that before.”

Approximately 65,000 people in Oklahoma have developmental disabilities, with 1 in 44 on the autism spectrum, according to A New Leaf. Currently, the state does not classify autism as a developmental disability, and those individuals do not qualify for certain services provided.

As such, Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a proclamation declaring March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Month in Oklahoma, stating, “… Oklahoma residents with developmental disabilities should have equality of opportunity, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency, including full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities.”

The Village, located at 8535 N. Memorial Dr., is a 50-acre, $20 million community built as an extension of A New Leaf’s Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of its clients.

More information can be found at anewleaf.org.

